However paltry the S&P 500’s return in the first half of 2018, at least it rose, if only 45 points. Going by history, it’s a signal the rest of the world’s equity markets may be able to take solace in.

Books have closed on a tumultuous six months that saw volatility surge amid trade wars and a faster-moving Federal Reserve. But while the going got rough, including routs in February and March, U.S. stocks avoided disaster as earnings showed no sign of unraveling.

Every time that’s happened in the past, it’s been good news for global equities over the next two months. “The suggestion is that world stocks aren’t going to drag the S&P lower, rather the S&P is going to pull them higher,” wrote Jason Goepfert, founder of Sundial Capital Research.

For investors, various conclusions flow. One, that with more than a third of the world’s market value, American stocks remain more likely to lead global equities than follow them. Another is that as safe as it may seem at home right now, U.S. traders may be wise to consider diversification strategies that look past their own border.

The Treasury will sell $48 billion in three-month bills and $42 billion in six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.92 percent and 2.085 percent in when-issued trading. The government will auction $35 billion in four-week bills the same day.