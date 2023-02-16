Beasley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAPLES, Fla. — NAPLES, Fla. — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $25.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $72 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $43.4 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $256.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $1.98.

