For some reason, Apple Music’s algorithm asked me to listen to Tanita Tikaram the other day. She has an extraordinary voice and was a big deal when she broke through in the late 1980s, and I’ve no idea why she didn’t go on to be a major star. Try listening to Good Tradition or Twist In My Sobriety. Other remarkable female singers whose careers weren’t as successful as they probably ought to have been: Judie Tzuke, Annie Haslam of Renaissance, Hazel O’Connor, Justine Frischmann of Elastica, and The Passions’ Barbara Gogan. Some successful singers who deserve a lot more recognition than they have might include Beth Orton, PJ Harvey, and the Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser (whose name I include as an excuse to link to the masterpiece Teardrop, by Massive Attack, which has been covered by some very exciting singers of the current generation).More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion: