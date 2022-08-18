Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Without Ryan Cohen’s meme-stock magic, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is just another struggling retailer. Little wonder then that the shares fell almost 30% on Thursday, after Cohen’s RC Ventures said it may sell the majority of its 11.8% holding in the purveyor of bedding, towels and cookware. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shares surged 400% between late July and Wednesday’s close, and were 40% higher than before Cohen disclosed his stake in the retailer in early March. The Chewy Inc. co-founder and chairman of GameStop Corp. urged the company to sell its baby goods division BuyBuy Baby or put itself up for sale.

The recent share price rise defies the difficulties that Bed Bath & Beyond currently faces. In late June, it parted company with Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton, the former Target executive charged with revitalizing it.

Tritton tried to do an awful lot — for example, cutting back on promotions, bolstering online offerings, closing and refurbishing stores, introducing private-label brands and attempting to modernize the supply chain. But while these actions — mostly borrowed from the successful playbook of his former employer — initially made headway, they ran aground last year, forcing the retailer to issue two profit warnings.

When the company announced dismal first-quarter results in late June, it said it had stocked too many of its own brands and not enough of the household names that customers wanted. This strategy also exacerbated supply-chain issues, as many private labels have long lead times and are often sourced from Asia. Stock arriving late coincided with the collapse in consumer demand, leaving the company, like its rivals, with too much inventory it then had to mark down.

Bed Bath & Beyond also returned $1 billion to shareholders over the past couple of years, leaving its balance sheet stretched. This would have been better spent on the business.

The result was a 25% reduction in net sales in the three months to May 28 and a net loss of $358 million. The gross margin — the difference between the prices at which a retailer buys and sells goods — fell by 8.5 percentage points, mostly from marking down excess inventory.

It also burned through $500 million in the first quarter, leaving it with cash of just $108 million, compared with $1.1 billion a year earlier. It had long-term borrowings of $1.4 billion.

Recruiting a new top-class CEO to reset the company’s course, and shoring up the company’s finances, are now urgent. The retailer said on Thursday that it had been working “expeditiously” with financial advisers and lenders over the past few weeks to strengthen its balance sheet. It will provide an update at the end of August.

Selling BuyBuy Baby looks like more of a necessity than a way to realize value from the business. Even putting the entire company up for sale might be needed. Yet finding a buyer may prove challenging given today’s weaker consumer backdrop. Reminding investors that retail remains tough, Kohls Corp. warned on sales and profits on Thursday. Meanwhile, financing markets are freezing up, constraining potential acquirers. So other options, such as a capital raise, can’t be ruled out.

Once Bed Bath & Beyond bolsters its balance sheet and management, it must reconnect with core customers by providing the products and value they demand in an attractive environment. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, says in the short-term that means ditching the failed private-label brands and returning to its tried-and-tested coupons. Longer-term, boosting its online presence and tie-ups with other retailers, such as the arrangement with supermarket Kroger Co., would help. More store closures also look likely.

The company told investors in June it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts. But cutting costs and capital expenditure — actions it has already outlined — are at odds with the investment needed to reinvigorate the business.

In short, the retailer, currently a destination for back-to-college buying, is in a bind. If Cohen does sell out, Bed Bath & Beyond will have to face its issues without the support of meme-stock investors’ favorite bedfellow.

