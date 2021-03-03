Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, will also begin selling thousands of exclusive products as it seeks a bigger share of the $180 billion home market.

Store brands are expected to increase from roughly 10% of the retailer’s overall sales to approximately 30% within the first three years.

Bed Bath & Beyond recognized that stores had become cluttered and that it had lost customers to Target, Macy’s and Walmart.

“We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble,” Tritton told The Associated Press Tuesday.

Tritton said that customers now want to see more “curation” in stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond under Tritton has attempted a reset, remodeling approximately 450 stores. The chain is also eliminating thousands of poor performing labels, brands and products.

Net sales fell 5% in the most recent quarter from a year ago as the company permanently closed some stores. Losses widened. But online sales, a focus of Bed Bath & Beyond, were strong.

The chain will initiate its new-brand push with Nestwell, a bed and bath goods collection, later this month. It also plans in April to relaunch its Haven bath brand, a spa-inspired assortment of organic cotton products. Bed Bath & Beyond will also launch Simply Essential, more than 1,000 household item essentials.

