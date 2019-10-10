ADTRAN Inc., down $2.10 to $8.81
The networking equipment maker warned investors that it faces a loss for the quarter.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 82 cents to $53.10
The airline gave investors a weak fourth-quarter profit forecast.
Royal Philips NV, down $3.77 to $41.91
The health care technology company warned investors that tariffs are hurting some of its margins.
Intel Corp., up 63 cents to $51.11
Chipmakers made broad gains as investors expressed optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.19 to $68.62
A report of muted inflation in September helped lift bond yields, which banks rely on to charge lucrative interest on loans.
PG&E Corp., down $3.19 to $7.79
The utility lost some control over its own restructuring after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled that other bondholders can propose their own plans.
