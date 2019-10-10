NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.15 to $12.09

The struggling home goods retailer named former Target executive Mark J. Tritton as its new CEO.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $22.95 to $45.64

The biotechnology company is being bought by Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB.

ADTRAN Inc., down $2.10 to $8.81

The networking equipment maker warned investors that it faces a loss for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 82 cents to $53.10

The airline gave investors a weak fourth-quarter profit forecast.

Royal Philips NV, down $3.77 to $41.91

The health care technology company warned investors that tariffs are hurting some of its margins.

Intel Corp., up 63 cents to $51.11

Chipmakers made broad gains as investors expressed optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.19 to $68.62

A report of muted inflation in September helped lift bond yields, which banks rely on to charge lucrative interest on loans.

PG&E Corp., down $3.19 to $7.79

The utility lost some control over its own restructuring after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled that other bondholders can propose their own plans.

