Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., once considered a category killer, is making a last-ditch effort to keep the lights on. The housewares retailer mustered more than $1 billion through institutional investors led by Hudson Bay Capital to help delay bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

Things look bad. Bed Bath & Beyond has bled cash for the last three years, reporting negative operating income since 2020. Sales have dipped in the double digits year over year since 2020. The company missed debt payments to banks and bondholders earlier this month, and its vendors have stopped shipping it goods out of concerns the company won’t be able to pay them.

Ailing retailers in the past have so far gone down only a few paths — going private, being acquired or filing for bankruptcy. But for Bed Bath & Beyond, there are really no good options for a way out of this mess.

Advertisement

The company’s most burdensome asset is its sprawling store fleet. Luckily for Bed Bath & Beyond, grocery and value retailers are looking to expand as shoppers return to in-person shopping. Many of its stores are in suburban shopping centers, areas that experienced an uptick in population growth as people fled cities during the early years of the pandemic. But it’s a toss-up whether Bed Bath & Beyond’s landlords will let it walk away from its stores. Landlords are reluctant to let a tenant cut a lease short if it is above market rate, said Spence Mehl, partner at RCS Real Estate Advisors. A bankruptcy would allow the company to get rid of the leases entirely, he added.However, bankruptcies haven’t done much good for retailers in the past because what got them into such a desperate financial situation were often strategic missteps or flat out missing sea changes like the rise of online shopping. You can’t fix what’s fundamentally broken with a bankruptcy. For instance, Pier 1 Imports struggled for years with cluttered stores and a mishmash of undesirable products before it eventually liquidated as the pandemic swept the country. That same year, dozens more retailers filed for bankruptcy including outdated department store JCPenney. Most of them, if they didn’t liquidate, emerged as a fraction of themselves (Lord & Taylor became an online-only company, and Century 21 announced it would reopen its New York City flagship store) or have struggled to right themselves, like J. Crew, which suffered from irrelevancy among its core professional worker crowd and low-quality goods.

So Bed Bath & Beyond’s third option would be some kind of deal to go private. Its mainline stores likely wouldn’t draw any buyers because they aren’t profitable. But analysts see some upside with the company’s baby retail stores, called Buy Buy Baby, which means that part of the business could get a second life. Buy Buy Baby reported $1.4 billion in sales in 2021, and they have declined less compared with the main brand, the company told investors last year. If the company were to spin off the baby business, it would be entering a market with little competition. There are few specialty baby retailers in the country, which means Buy Buy Baby could find its niche.

The only firms that have been risky enough to buy or invest in struggling retailers in the last few years are private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which owns Staples, Belk, Talbots and Hot Topic, and mall operator Simon Property Group Inc. through its joint venture with Authentic Brands Group called Sparc Group. But on a call Monday with investors, David Simon, the mall operator’s chief executive officer, said the company did not have plans to add additional retailers to its portfolio. Sycamore Partners was reportedly in talks earlier this year to buy some of Bed Bath & Beyond’s assets, according to the New York Times. But clearly those talks didn’t result in an acquisition.

Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond’s last-ditch effort to draw help from the public market is too little too late. The company noted in its announcement of the offer Tuesday morning that “outstanding revolving loans repaid using net proceeds of the offering may be reborrowed.” It may have been able to convince investors to give it this last shot at a turnaround, but it doesn’t have many more chances to keep asking for more time.

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Bed Bath & Beyond Sold Some Stock

• Amazon’s ‘Day Two’ Is Too Close for Comfort: Leticia Miranda

• What Do Gucci and Unilever Have in Common?: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article