Arnal said the company’s business plans originally baked in an anticipated 240 basis point increase in freight costs, to get its products from factories to the stores, for the latest quarter. But the actual costs outpaced that estimate, climbing instead by 360 basis points, or 3.6%. “It’s just gotten significantly tougher in the last couple of months,” he told listeners of the call. Tritton added that while Bed Bath & Beyond could have moved more quickly to raise prices to offset the pressures, other retailers that are on a different earnings calendar and haven’t had to disclose August results yet are no doubt experiencing the same challenges. Despite a still-booming housing market, the entire home-furnishings space is experiencing weaker traffic and interest. “There is pressure across the board, and you will hear about that from others,” Tritton said, sending markets an ominous message heading into earnings season.