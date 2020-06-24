The brewer’s exports were up 7.4% to 1.154 million hectoliters (30.49 million gallons) last year, also a record, to almost 80 countries. Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Russia and Britain were the biggest foreign markets for Budvar last year.
Budvar says its revenues hit a record high last year, reaching more than 2.8 billion crowns ($119 million). The profit figures have not been released.
The brewer has been expanding to be able to produce over 2 billion hectoliters of beer a year.
