In economics, “rational” means people are consistent in their behavior. And they’re not. The behavioral economics literature has produced lots of evidence that when people are faced with a choice in a risky situation, their decision may depend on how the data is presented or what they have to lose. We’ve seen many examples in the last year when our friends went to great lengths to avoid any remote risk related to the pandemic, but undertook other risky behavior, such as driving fast. This sort of behavior lead many economists to rethink their models. The government and companies searched for ways to exploit biases to induce certain conduct. Having a behavioral economist on staff became trendy at many corporations. The British government even created a Nudge Unit.