Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t like it when the country’s banks charge people relatively heavily to borrow money. That alone doesn’t make him unusual for a politician, given that cheap money can garner electoral support. What makes Erdogan extraordinary is his unorthodox argument for low interest rates and his determination to bring them about by wresting control of monetary policy from theoretically independent central bankers.

1. What’s Erdogan beef with high interest rates?

He says first that they slow economic growth and second that they fuel inflation. Both are grave concerns for him after his party suffered stinging losses in 2019 municipal elections in major cities, including the commercial hub Istanbul. Turkey is experiencing its first recession in a decade and inflation has been running at between three and four times the central bank’s 5% target.

2. Are his arguments reasonable?

The first is. When a central bank increases rates, banks are less able to borrow to maintain mandatory reserves and tend to lend at their own elevated rates. This makes loans for businesses rarer and more expensive and so can slow the economy. But Erdogan’s second notion -- that elevated interest rates cause prices to rise -- contradicts conventional economic theories. They hold that when rates increase, borrowing decreases, leading consumers to spend less and curbing inflation.

3. What’s the basis of Erdogan’s theory?

It’s likely that it’s at least partly based on his experience running businesses, mostly in the food industry, before his career as a politician took off. Many Turkish companies borrow relatively heavily to ensure they can cover operating expenses, making volatility in borrowing costs a source of uncertainty and rate hikes an added expense. In Erdogan’s view, higher interest rates result in higher prices because businesses have no choice but to pass increased costs on to their customers. This framework makes assumptions that orthodox economists challenge, such as that interest rates make up a significant part of companies’ costs and that producers have sufficient pricing power to impose their will on consumers.

4. Who agrees with Erdogan?

There are a few proponents of Erdogan’s view or a version of it. The argument that low interest rates produce low inflation was dubbed the “neo-Fisherite Rebellion” in 2014 by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith when he was an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University in New York. It was a reference to a theory by Yale University economist Irving Fisher on the relationships among inflation, nominal interest rates and real interest rates, which account for inflation. Critics of the neo-Fisherites say that even if their theory had merit, it wouldn’t apply to an economy like Turkey’s, which suffers from chronically high inflation and is reliant on foreign funding. Lowering interest rates reduces the return on investing in Turkish assets, and the local currency tends to weaken relative to others when foreigners decide to put their money elsewhere. That increases the cost of imported goods in liras and results in higher prices, or more inflation. In any case, the neo-Fisherite view hasn’t gained sufficient currency to become the foundation of any country’s monetary policy -- though Erdogan is trying to make it Turkey’s.

5. What’s Erdogan done to put his views into action?

Eroding the independence of the central bank, he claimed the exclusive power to appoint members of the bank’s rate setting board after winning re-election in 2018. In early July, he fired the bank’s governor, Murat Cetinkaya, after pressuring it to restrain borrowing costs. Cetinkaya’s successor then delivered the biggest rate cut since at least 2002, when Turkey adopted inflation targeting as its monetary framework. In many countries, giving central bankers the autonomy to determine short-term rates is seen as insurance against the impulse of politicians to boost credit at the expense of the economy’s longer-term health.

6. What’s it matter if Erdogan is wrong?

If he’s wrong -- and history suggests he is -- the lower rates he’s pushing will produce a weaker lira and higher inflation. Erdogan may come to regret his actions, as those things could eat into his power base. There’s also a risk that investors in Turkish debt will be turned off by the drop in interest. The Turkish debt market is one of the biggest among emerging markets; worth around $223 billion, it’s on par with Russia’s. Because Turkey suffers from a savings shortage, it relies on these investors to finance economic expansion. A retreat by them could undercut cheaper money’s positive effects on growth.

