That’s a mistake. The Chinese diaspora has served both the People’s Republic and the world by explaining one to the other as they traveled between their homeland and their countries of residence. Now, that access is gone. For example, who will make sense of Xi’s “common prosperity” and its effect on China’s middle class? From afar, it can be seen as a sincere blueprint to narrow a widening wealth gap. But it might also be a weapon against Xi’s political foes and their billionaire friends. If the country is shut off even to overseas Chinese who sympathize with reform, how is the world going to tell what’s going on?