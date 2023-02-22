Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million. On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.7 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $654.2 million.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.09, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

