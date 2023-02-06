BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44.2 million.
The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $362.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.1 million.
BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion.
BellRing Brands shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.75, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.
