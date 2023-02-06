BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44.2 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $362.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.1 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.75, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

