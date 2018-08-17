In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines Air Canada, speaks before revealing the new Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario. Air Canada’s chief operating officer Smith has been named the new CEO of Air France-KLM. Smith will replace former Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who quit more than three months ago when staff turned down his offer of a pay deal aimed at halting a wave of strikes. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

PARIS — Unions at Air France-KLM voiced concern after the company appointed Benjamin Smith as the new CEO with the support of the French state.

The company said Thursday that Smith, who is 46 and was previously Air Canada’s chief operating officer, will fill the role by Sept. 30.

Vincent Salles, unionist at CGT-Air France union, said on France Info radio that unions fear Smith’s mission is to implement plans that would “deteriorate working conditions and wages.”

The previous CEO, Jean-Marc Janaillac, resigned in May after Air France employees held 13 days of strike over pay and rejected the company’s wage proposal, considered too low.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed an “opportunity” for Air France-KLM and expressed his confidence in Smith’s ability to “re-establish social dialogue.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.