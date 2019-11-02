Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $7.86 billion, or $4,812 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or $4,186.05 per Class A share.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings per share of $4,299.20 on average.
Berkshire’s revenue improved 2% to $64.97 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies.
