The Canadian-born Ebbers was convicted in New York in 2005 on securities fraud and other charges and received a 25-year sentence. He was imprisoned from September 2006 until Dec. 21, when he was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons in Texas.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said it fell within her discretion to order the early release after a lawyer cited severe medical problems and said Ebbers’ weight had dropped from above 200 pounds (91 kilograms) to 147 pounds (67 kilograms). At the time, attorney Graham Carner told the judge it was possible his client might not live another 18 months.