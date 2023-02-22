Berry Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72 million.
The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $250.2 million, or $3.03 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $918.3 million.
Berry Petroleum shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.
