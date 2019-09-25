The Minneapolis-based chain says health care technology is a $50 billion market. It says that two out of three seniors live with two or more chronic conditions and many want to stay at home.

Last year, Best Buy spent $800 million on its acquisition on GreatCall Inc., which sells mobile phones and emergency response systems for the elderly.

It revealed its five-year growth plan at its investor meeting Wednesday.

