For now, this latest sharp rise in the spread of covid is not derailing central bank action on combating rampant price gains. A signal had to be sent if there is to be any chance of containing inflation expectations and future wage demands. The recovery from the pandemic can be left to look after itself, as long as the economy does not shutter completely in the new year. Of more pressing importance is that the bank expects consumer inflation to peak at around 6% in April. Something had to be done — it’s just a shame this wasn’t done in November as it serves to deflate the holiday season even further.