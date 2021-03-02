The lottery says $58.9 million was wagered, with $55.3 million in winnings. But an additional $6.3 million in bonuses and promotions was also paid out.
That, along with about $500,000 in other deductions, resulted in negative adjusted gross revenue of $3.2 million.
It is the adjusted gross revenue that the state taxes at a 15% rate.
Only one of the four operators who were active in January had a positive adjusted gross revenue. As a result, Virginia collected only $39,710 in tax revenue for the month.
Lottery officials say they expect the figures to improve significantly in upcoming months as more operators enter the market and the promotions for new customers fade away.
Sportsbooks are advertising heavily in the state and offering promotions that can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars to first-time customers.
A legislative study projected Virginia would net up to $55 million annually in tax revenues once the market is fully developed.
