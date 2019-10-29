American Beverage Association CEO Katherine Lugar says low recycling rates are a source of frustration for consumers and corporations.
Normally fierce competitors, the companies decided to join together to bring change to the market more quickly.
The companies will work with the nonprofit Recycling Partnership to help cities improve recycling. They’re also working with Closed Loop Partners, a firm that invests in new technologies to improve processing of recycled plastics.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD