It may not be a coincidence that both suitors were buyout firms. That makes it more plausible that they had similar financial models and pain thresholds. The pair may also have had overlapping end clients cautioning against bidding higher than where the auction ended. By contrast, a bid between two industrial buyers has different dynamics: Two competing chief executives driven as much by stopping their rival winning as owning the target asset themselves. Think of Comcast Corp.’s decisive bid for U.K. broadcasting peer Sky in a Saturday auction in 2018.