Valuations, especially for tech stocks (which Morgan Stanley is likely to focus on if its previous pre-IPO deals are any guide) are also soaring these days, making disappointment more likely. Take this important metric, compiled by Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida, which compares the price of a stock to its revenue: From 1980 to 2020, a company’s offer price (or the price set by an investment bank for its shares during an IPO) was about six times its 12-month revenue for the median tech stock IPO. Now it’s more than 13 times revenue, according to Ritter.