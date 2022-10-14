Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook

Beyond Meat is undertaking a second round of job cutting and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year as it cuts costs to offset a decline in sales.
Beyond Meat Inc. anticipates about $4 million in one-time charges tied to the job cuts, anticipating most of the charges will be incurred in the fourth quarter.
The company now foresees full-year revenue in a range of approximately $400 million to $425 million. Its prior guidance was for revenue of $470 million to $520 million.
Analysts polled by FactSet predict revenue of $481 million.
The announcement by Beyond Meat comes two months after the company said that it was laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products.
Shares of the El Segundo, California-based company fell 8.7% before the market opened.