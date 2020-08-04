When restaurant closures threatened its food-service sales, Beyond Meat repackaged its burgers for home cooks. In mid-June, the company launched a 10-burger value pack for $15.99 at Walmart, Target and other groceries. Normally, two four-ounce patties cost $5.99.
Beyond Meat said the new offering, which will be available until mid-August, contributed to the 180% U.S. retail growth it saw during the quarter.
