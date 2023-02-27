BGC Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $48.7 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, BGC Partners said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $565 million.
The company’s shares closed at $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $4.65.
