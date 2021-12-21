Of course, that still left some questions, and Biden was pressed by reporters on the testing shortages he now pledges to overcome, and he had no particularly strong answer for why the problems persist. He and the administration also have been far from clear about what counts as “fully vaccinated,” and his speech only conflated the issue further. That’s a big deal: When Biden says it’s safe for those who are fully vaccinated to (say) enjoy Christmas together, no one should need to seek more information about whether they qualify or not.