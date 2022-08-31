Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats in Congress — and the one in the White House, for that matter — would love to see President Joe Biden’s approval ratings break 50% heading into the midterm elections. Then again, it might not matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This year, even with the president’s approval rating in the low 40s, Democrats’ fortunes appear to be turning a corner, and that historical marker may be an obsolete predictor of how they fare in congressional elections.

Why? The country has become so polarized that low approval ratings may be the new normal. Presidential approval ratings are bounded by partisanship. Almost no Republicans today would ever say they approve of a Democratic president, and vice versa. Biden’s numbers also reflect voters who view him as insufficiently liberal but aren’t going to vote for Republicans.

The notion that the president’s approval rating is a reliable indicator of what to expect in congressional midterm elections that are months away is a “zombie idea,” says Michael Podhorzer, former political director of the AFL-CIO.

Biden’s approval rating has lately ticked up to 44% from a record low in July, but not because of any change in Democratic or Republican sentiment. The increase in the Gallup poll was driven by independent voters. The 81% of Democrats and the 4% of Republicans who gave him high marks remained unchanged from earlier this summer.

Historically, low presidential approval ratings have led to dampened enthusiasm and poor turnout among the president’s party’s voters. Over the last 30 years, only twice have the parties in power done well: When President Bill Clinton’s approval rating was 66% in 1998, Democrats gained five seats in the House and stayed constant in the Senate. And when President George W. Bush was at 63% in 2002, Republicans gained six seats in the House and two in the Senate.

In 1994, with Clinton’s approval rating at 46%, Democrats lost 53 House seats and eight seats in the Senate. In 2002, When Bush’s approval was at 38%, his party lost 30 House seats and six Senate seats.

Former President Barack Obama’s approval rating was 45% for his 2010 “shellacking,” when Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six in the Senate. Four years later, at 44%, Democrats lost 13 seats in the House and nine in the Senate.

And when former President Donald Trump’s approval rating was at 41% in 2018, Republicans lost 40 seats in the House, but they managed to gain two seats in the Senate.

In addition to the structural barriers that prevent higher approval ratings, this year there are other factors that buck historical trends and boost Democrat enthusiasm. There are wide-ranging criminal investigations into Trump; Republicans have nominated far-right, extreme candidates; abortion rights are under assault across the country; and mass shootings are often in the news.

The decoupling of presidential approval ratings and congressional polling is apparent in some of the most competitive races that will determine control of the Senate.

In Wisconsin, where Biden’s approval rating is 40%, Democratic challenger Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes leads with 51%, up from 46% in June, while incumbent Republican Ron Johnson remains at 44%, according to a recent Marquette Poll. In Pennsylvania, Biden is at 39%, yet Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz 48% to 44%, according to the latest Emerson College poll.

The president is also at 39% in North Carolina, where Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Representative Ted Budd are tied in a recent Cygnal poll at 42%. And in Ohio, where Biden is also at 39%, Republican J.D. Vance leads Democrat Representative Tim Ryan 45% to 42%, which is within the margin of error in the most recent Emerson College poll.

Nationally, Republicans, Democrats and independents all say that Biden is less of a factor in their midterm votes. While a Pew survey from earlier this month shows disapproval of Biden at 60%, 49% say he isn’t a factor in their votes — up 11 percentage points since March. Among Republicans, 37% say Biden isn’t a factor in their voting decision, up from 26% in March.

And of the voters who disapprove of Biden’s job performance, but not very strongly, they’re more likely to favor Democratic candidates. Forty-three percent say they would vote for or lean toward a Democratic House candidate in their district.

In short, the trends look promising for Democrats, especially if they can frame this election as choice about whether to return to the world of Trump, not as a referendum on Biden. Of course, there’s plenty of time for the unexpected — the worst of hurricane season, both meteorological and political, still lies ahead.

