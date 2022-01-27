One of the reports that got the world worrying about Russian troops and equipment parked near the border with Ukraine last fall appeared in the New York Times on Sept. 1. Citing “senior Biden administration officials,” it said that Russia had only withdrawn a few thousand troops since the previous invasion scare, which had spread in the spring of 2021. The article in the NYT put the number of troops in the border regions at some 80,000. Since those early days of September, warnings coming from the U.S. and often echoed by official Kyiv have grown louder and more urgent, with bigger and bigger numbers of Russian troops named in media reports sourced to the Biden administration and the U.S. intelligence community. In early December, the Washington Post reported that Russia was preparing to attack with 175,000 troops. This would assume massive reinforcements: The most frequent number bandied about these days is 100,000 or “more than 100,000.”