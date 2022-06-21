Placeholder while article actions load

President Joe Biden finally plans to ease some of the tariffs on Chinese goods put in place by his predecessor — which is the right policy. But the president will have to do more if he wants to keep inflation low in the post-Covid economy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The administration needs a complete reversal of its trade policy: Stop promoting demand for US-made products, and start seeking out the lowest-priced goods from around the world.

That will require investments in long-term partnerships in Latin America, Southeast Asia and West Africa. It will require stripping out “Buy America” provisions from federal contracts. It will require, in short, a complete reordering of US trade priorities — from protecting US producers to advocating for US consumers.

Under such an approach, unilateral free trade with US allies would be the norm. For example, the administration could slash all tariffs and trade barriers with Japan — and then, using soft power, seek to get Japan to reciprocate. That might leave the US with less leverage to defend its own exporting industries, but it would also lead to greater and more widespread savings for US consumers. In an era when inflation is far and away the biggest economic threat, holding down consumer prices has to be Job No. 1.

Advertisement

The problem with unilaterally lifting tariffs is that, over the last six years, Washington has experienced a radical bipartisan shift against free trade. On the right, that move was led by Donald Trump, who used the issue to help him trounce the Republican Party establishment in 2016. On the Democratic side, the Biden campaign’s economic policy agenda, released in 2020, was a collection of policies designed to shore up the Midwestern vote.

In fairness, these shifts were not just political, they were part of a long-overdue reckoning. For decades, economists from both sides of the aisle were united in their support for free trade and dismissed arguments it threatened US job growth. Even Paul Krugman, who received a Nobel Prize for work showing that tariffs can sometimes be beneficial, denounced trade restrictions.

Ironically, economists succeeded in forging a bipartisan consensus in favor of free trade just as the conditions necessary to support their argument were coming apart. The rapid growth in the Chinese export economy in the first decade of the 21st century delivered lower prices for consumers and freed up cash that could be spent on other things.

Advertisement

The theory was that this extra spending would create new jobs for the workers that were being laid off in the manufacturing industry. But the pace of change — since dubbed the China Shock — was so rapid that the job market could not keep up. Job losses piled up in the heartland while demand for new workers surged on the coasts, where much of the newly available cash was being spent on personal services.

Many workers were too old to move, and those that did encountered a shortage of housing and rapidly rising rents. These two effects — a rapidly collapsing demand for workers in the industrial Midwest and a shortage of housing on the coasts — trapped less educated but formerly middle-class workers in a nearly 20-year period of stagnant real wages and persistent underemployment.

Then, just as the aftereffects of the China Shock were wearing off, Covid hit. The demand for services collapsed, demand for manufactured goods exploded, and demand for warehouse and distribution workers climbed faster than at any point in US history.

Advertisement

The very same workers that had been hit hardest by the China Shock were now in great demand. Moreover, fiscal and monetary stimulus from Congress and the Federal Reserve transformed the US economy from one that was constrained by low demand into one that was constrained by insufficient supply. As a result, the major problem facing the US economy switched from underemployment to inflation.

As with the China Shock, politics has been slow to react to this unexpected change. So it’s good to see the White House back off some of Trump’s tariffs. But it would be even better if the moves were just the start of a much larger change.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Protectionism Is a Mounting Threat to Global Growth: The Editors

• Inflation Isn’t the Only Reason Biden Should Lift China Tariffs: Yeling Tan

Advertisement

• The US Can’t Beat China If It Is Scared of Trade: Mihir Sharma

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Previously, he was vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article