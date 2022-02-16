There’s a good chance President Joe Biden will soon be asked about Major League Baseball’s labor dispute — the teams are locking out the players and delaying the start of spring training, with a strong possibility that the season won’t open on time. No doubt some White House staffers are thinking about what the president can do. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has already expressed interest in helping resolve the deadlock.The answer today for Biden should be the same as it was for President Donald Trump the last time a baseball season was threatened: Don’t put the president’s reputation on the line for this one. Unless … well, I’ll get to that later. First, the case for keeping the White House far away from this situation.I’ll start with public opinion. The problem here is that it’s a no-win situation. Suppose Biden was able to negotiate a deal. Most voters wouldn’t care; they’re either not baseball fans or only mildly interested. For them, a Biden-negotiated deal would at best be a story they see one or two times. Even dedicated fans would be unlikely to give Biden much credit to begin with, and it’s highly unlikely they’d still have the dispute on their minds by election time. If the effort goes wrong, however, those serious baseball fans might well blame Biden for the continued lockout. Not only do people tend to remember the bad longer than the good, but in this case failing to broker a deal would mean that the work stoppage continues, creating a constant reminder of failure (while neither the league nor the players will want to remind anyone of labor trouble once it’s resolved).Meanwhile, Biden would be attacked for neglecting concerns far more important than sports. Those attacks would presumably be off the mark; he wouldn’t be neglecting Ukraine or the pandemic just by taking an hour or two to try to cut a deal, and Major League Baseball is a real industry that has real economic effects, just as any other industry does. But it’s not an attack any president wants to deal with, especially if he winds up with nothing to show for it.Public opinion isn’t a strong reason to stay out — mostly likely, the effect would be neutral — but on balance it weighs against involvement.Presidents also care about their reputations, and that’s a more important reason for Biden to stay uninvolved. If, as seems likely, the owners want to extend the stoppage in hopes of weakening or breaking the players’ union, then there’s no deal to be had and presidential jawboning will be irrelevant. Even if both sides are open to a deal, presidents simply don’t have much to offer to make it happen beyond the prestige of the office. It’s true that it can be hard to say “no” when talking to a sitting president, but people manage to do it all the time. That was the case during the 1994-1995 baseball strike, when President Bill Clinton tried White House negotiations without any success.It’s hard to measure reputation, but it’s safe to say that calling both sides into the Oval Office and then failing to cut a deal certainly wouldn’t convince anyone of Biden’s negotiating skills.Unless? I can think of two reasons for Biden to potentially intervene. One would be if his labor union allies pressed him to do so. Unions are an important part of Biden’s coalition; it’s worth some downside risk to keep them happy, and none of the risks here is all that critical. That said, there’s no evidence that the union movement actually wants to go to bat (sorry) for the baseball players.A much better reason would be if the fix was in — that is, if there’s already a deal that’s been struck, and both sides are willing to have it formally agreed to at a White House ceremony. But that, too, seems unlikely for now.Of course, while the personal involvement of the president has downsides, there’s very little risk in having the Department of Labor involved and keeping the White House up to date. For lower-level cabinet secretaries, that kind of involvement — and the possibility of a very public accomplishment — still has benefits. It could help avoid the economic costs of a work stoppage while deflecting unhappy baseball fans from blaming the president, whether he was involved or not. So, yes, the administration should try to get the games started. But this is one task probably best left for others to do.