In this Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Federation of Labor convention in Altoona, Iowa. Biden entered the Democratic primary promising to reject donations from lobbyists. Yet a review of campaign finance data by The Associated Press finds he’s accepted roughly $200,000 from employees of major lobbying firms. His specific pledge was to forgo money from federally registered lobbyists. That has left him free to take donations from state-level lobbyists and those who lobby but do not meet the legal threshold requiring them to register. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden entered the Democratic primary promising to reject donations from lobbyists, yet a review of campaign finance data by The Associated Press finds he’s accepted roughly $200,000 from employees of major lobbying firms.

His specific pledge was to forgo money from federally registered lobbyists. That has left him free to take donations from state-level lobbyists and those who lobby but do not meet the legal threshold requiring them to register.

It’s hard to quantify how much Biden has raised from the multibillion-dollar influence industry. But according to the review, it’s far more than any of his rivals have received.

