It’s worth noting, though, that the Biden administration hasn’t taken that position. It’s not claiming it can order everyone to get vaccinated.(1) It is merely, on its account, implementing a new rule under its undoubted authority to regulate workplace safety. It’s trying to stop people from coming down with the disease while on the job. Justice Neil Gorsuch pointed out that the federal government has never used this authority in this way before. Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s solicitor general, said that was because we’re in “an unprecedented pandemic.”