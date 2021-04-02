Treasury yields rose to highs unseen in over a year. Financial stocks fell following banks’ forced selling of more than $20 billion of apparently swap-linked shares at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. On the bright side, March data showed private companies have added the most jobs in six months, filling investors with optimism.
“There’s still more room for a lot of these stocks to grow in terms of the greater benefit that a faster economic recovery is going to result in,” Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments LLC, said in a phone interview. “But we also are urging investors to remain cautious because we are also seeing those days where we’re having big dips.”
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. The government will also auction eight-week and four-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News