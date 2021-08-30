All four firms are facing lawsuits or probes from both the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. All four need to maintain cordial relations with the U.S. government. Biden probably didn’t bring that up during his discussions with Apple’s Tim Cook or Google’s Satya Nadella at the White House cyber security summit on Aug. 25, but the cases will have hung in the air like an unpleasant smell. Detected by all and never remarked on.