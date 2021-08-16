The details are still a long way from being worked out. But Biden’s American Families Plan calls for the government to pick up part of the child-care tab for most working families. Households earning up to 1.5 times their state’s median income would pay no more than 7% of their income for care for all kids under age 5. The Child Care and Working Families Act, a proposal by congressional Democrats, would have the government pay the full cost for households earning below 75% of their state’s median income.