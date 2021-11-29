The fact is that once you turn a conference invitation into a certificate, then it is the certificate that matters and not the conference. A certificate from the U.S. president plays into national self-image and domestic politics in complicated ways. The Pakistani regime’s position vis-à-vis its embattled liberal dissidents has been strengthened; and Bangladeshi politicians have been given a reason to distrust the U.S. Its foreign minister first said that the conference was for countries “with weak democracies,” and later added that the U.S. “likes to put pressure on countries “in the name of democracy, good governance or terrorism.” He might as well have added that when the Chinese leadership insults a country, it is at least straightforward about it.