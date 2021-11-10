Let’s start with Powell. The debate over whether to reappoint him has become far too partisan. To support and show respect for the Fed’s independence, Biden should conspicuously focus on Powell’s record, not on his historical party affiliation. That record has at least one distinct blemish: The Fed’s easy-money policies of the past year have unduly increased the risk of a protracted period of excessively high inflation. Still, Powell’s accomplishments outweigh his errors. For one, his extraordinarily aggressive and effective policy response during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 prevented what could have been a devastating financial crisis, on top of the public health crisis. Also, he presided over a strategy revamp that, in the longer run, will allow the Fed to manage the economy to the benefit of more Americans.