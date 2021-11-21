The second question is why Biden and the Democrats have put so much of their effort behind Build Back Better in the first place. Fighting inflation is not a plausible answer. But Democrats have struggled to articulate a better one. In part that is because such consensus as the party has had is too vague to sustain a compelling explanation. Nearly all of the Democrats in Congress have been united in wanting to increase spending by $1.5 trillion or more during the next decade. When it comes to what the money is supposed to be spent on, they have had different priorities.