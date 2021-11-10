Then there is the supply chain itself. Some companies make components that are already an integral piece of American construction equipment. Any demand for more forklifts and excavators as construction takes off in the U.S. will mean even more parts. Consider Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., which manufactures high-pressure tanks, hydraulic systems and other equipment. Some of these elements typically account for around a third of the cost of an excavator. The company supplies cylinders to American bellweather Caterpillar Inc. — an obvious winner of an uptick in the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending. It also sells to other beneficiaries, including Japan’s Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., that operate in the U.S. market.