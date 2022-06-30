Placeholder while article actions load

President Joe Biden has now officially come out in favor of limiting the filibuster in order to pass legislation that would protect the right to abortion. It’s the ideal strategy if the goal is not to pass a bill but to placate Democratic interest groups. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The legislation for which the filibuster would be lifted is something called the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill Democrats characterize as “codifying Roe v. Wade” but that goes further in some areas than the Supreme Court precedents that existed prior to this year. So the conditions are set for one of the Biden administration’s favorite ploys: assuring the various party factions that all their dreams would come true but for the dastardly senatorial duo of West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, both of whom oppose filibuster reform.

Although overturning Roe is unpopular, it’s not obvious that drawing the lines on abortion in this way is going to be a net win for Democratic candidates in the battleground Senate races this year. In the abstract, both parties have adopted stances on abortion — Republicans want near-total bans with few if any restrictions, Democrats oppose virtually all restrictions and want taxpayer funding for abortions — that are extremely unpopular with the public. The Women’s Health Protection Act simply casts the fight as a war of extremes.

There is a better way. Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have a bill that would federally entrench the “undue burden” standard established by the Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision without going as far as the WHPA in blocking all kinds of state-level abortion curbs. Democrats could, without asking the more progressive members of the caucus to abandon their support for WHPA, hold a floor vote on the Collins-Murkowski bill.

That wouldn’t pass either (thanks, filibuster), but it would put Republicans on the defensive as blocking a bipartisan bill. Vulnerable Democratic members such as Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona could be on camera shoulder-to-shoulder with moderate Republicans rather than ensnared in intra-party infighting.

And they could follow that bill up with even narrower legislation.

There should be a bill guaranteeing telehealth prescriptions of medication abortions, preventing states from banning them. There should be a bill guaranteeing the right to interstate travel for medical care, preventing nightmare scenarios where red-state governments try to investigate women for out-of-state abortions.

And there should be bills seeking to set federal floors — not ceilings — on abortion rights. A guarantee of access to therapeutic abortions to protect the life and health of the mother. A guarantee of access to abortions within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. A guarantee of access in cases of rape or incest.

These positions are all very popular, and it’s conceivable that some of these bills would actually secure 60 votes and pass. And if they didn’t, making Republicans stand up and take votes against them — and encouraging national figures such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis to weigh in — would be politically useful.

Many Democrats on Capitol Hill favor such a strategy. But it’s not happening because of an unproductive tendency toward buck-passing. Senators are deferring to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is deferring to the pro-choice groups, who in turn see their strategy as working because senators are deferring to them.

This cycle of deference is exactly the problem. Over the past 15 years or so, America’s pro-choice advocacy groups have gotten much better at getting Democrats to do what they want — and worse at helping pro-choice politicians win elections and make policy.

Over the course of the 21st century they have gotten Democrats to drop the “safe, legal and rare” formulation as the party’s position on abortion. They have successfully pushed candidates in swing races to avoid characterizing themselves as “personally opposed” to abortion even while supporting its legality (even though a Data for Progress poll finds that 32% of the public and 35% of Democrats identity this way). They pushed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden to campaign on repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding of abortions. And they have recast themselves as fully intersectional left-wing groups, tweeting about how feminism is not feminism if it “doesn’t understand how anti-trans policies disproportionately impact BIPOC folks, particularly Black trans women and girls.”

This has all been remarkably successful at building and wielding intra-coalitional clout. But as a strategy for defending abortion rights against the obscurantist impulses of the US conservative movement, it’s a disaster. The overwhelming majority of US abortions take place during the first trimester, and majority of the later ones would be covered by a well-crafted health exemption.

These are popular positions endorsed by lots of moderate Americans. With these core rights under threat in many states, and the potential of a national abortion ban if Democrats perform poorly in the next two election cycles, there’s an urgent need for back-to-basics politics that expose the extremism on the other side while focusing pro-choice forces on winnable battles.

That should start by counting votes in the Senate, working with the two pro-choice Republican senators, and bringing to the floor every possible abortion-rights protection. The Democrats’ focus should be on winning whatever can be won, and embarrassing the opposition on the rest.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of "One Billion Americans."

