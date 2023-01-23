Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Can someone who has spent the bulk of his career outside politics and government with limited experience brokering deals on Capitol Hill succeed as White House chief of staff? President Joe Biden is expected to name his former Covid response czar Jeff Zients to the role, succeeding Ron Klain, one of the most highly qualified and capable people to ever hold the job. Zients, a former management consultant and entrepreneur who twice served as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget in the administration of President Barack Obama, has far less political experience than many of his predecessors including Klain, especially when it comes to working with the legislative branch. That’s unfortunate — negotiations with Congress are normally one of the job’s many responsibilities.

But the gaps on Zients’ resume shouldn’t be debilitating, as long as he is aware of the deficiencies and is prepared to compensate for them.

Zients would certainly bring extremely valuable experience to the new job. In addition to his tenure at the OMB(1), he served as head of the National Economic Council, also in the Obama administration. OMB has been the training ground for chiefs of staff such as Jack Lew (for Obama), Joshua Bolten (President George W. Bush) and Leon Panetta (President Bill Clinton).

Each of the roles Zients had during Obama’s presidency require a strong understanding of the entire executive branch, which means being familiar with the interests that every department and agency responds to as well as the bureaucratic incentives involved. A big part of the White House chief of staff role involves coordinating policy across various different agencies; another major part of the job is making sure the executive branch implements policy the way the president wants it to be done.

Zients has the training for all of this. In addition to his stint at OMB, Zients can draw on his experience running the pandemic effort for Biden, which required coordinating with many different portions of the executive branch as well as with state and local governments and private industry.

It also isn’t totally accurate to say that Zients lacks political experience. Policy coordination within the executive branch is primarily a political exercise, not a technocratic one.

Still, many of Zients’s predecessors have been politicians themselves, including former governors (Sherman Adams for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and John Sununu for President George H.W. Bush), senators (Howard Baker for President Ronald Reagan), and members of the House of Representatives (Panetta, and Rahm Emanuel for Obama). Another excellent chief of staff, James Baker (for Reagan and George H.W. Bush) had run national campaigns.

Those who have been least successful in the chief of staff role have generally been people with very limited experience in federal government. Mack McLarty, under Clinton, brought only business experience to the job. H.R. Haldeman and Hamilton Jordan had worked for Nixon and Carter, respectively, for a long time, but neither had served in federal government. Reagan chief of staff Don Regan had only four years as a cabinet secretary.

Regan is also a reminder that while the chief of staff is the boss of the White House staff, the position is very much one of supporting the president rather than being the one in charge. A chief of staff who forgets that won’t last long.(2) Business experience, something shared by Haldeman, Regan and Obama’s weakest chief of staff, William Daley, doesn’t seem to be particularly helpful training for the job.

A White House chief of staff doesn’t have to be good at reaching out to voters, but he (and Biden didn’t break the uninterrupted streak of men holding the position) does need to have a feel for politicians and their relationships with voters. That’s something with which Zients has only minimal experience, and it’s probably more important than the fact that he hasn’t been very involved in campaigns.

And while the Biden administration’s vaccination leadership and overall pandemic effort has been remarkably smooth in terms of inter- and intra-government coordination, one area that hasn’t been nearly as successful has been public outreach.

Zients is inheriting a White House that appears to be in pretty good shape. Biden’s main problems have involved policy outcomes, such as inflation, not personnel problems or competence within the White House. This isn’t a rescue operation, as was needed in the early years of the Clinton administration or at any point during Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Ideally, every White House chief of staff would be perfectly prepared for the position, but that isn’t always possible. It’s difficult to know how well an individual’s background will prepare them for such a unique and demanding job. But Zients seems like a reasonably promising choice to keep Biden’s presidency running smoothly.

(1) Zients was named deputy director of the OMB in 2009, and twice served as acting OMB director in the Obama administration, from January 2012 to April 2013, and from June to October 2010.

(2) I’ll skip Donald Trump’s chiefs of staff. While none of them was particularly well-qualified and none of them will be positive models for the future, that might have had more to do with a president who wouldn’t let them do their jobs than anything about the four men who filled that role.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

