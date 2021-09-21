None of this is to say that diplomacy is not a valuable means of advancing the national interest. As former Defense Secretary James Mattis observed in 2013, if the U.S. doesn’t have enough diplomats, “then I need to buy more ammunition.” But the reverse is also true: If the U.S. is unwilling to use its ammunition, then its diplomacy will have less power. Its words and warnings may still be heard, but they will go unheeded, no matter how relentlessly they are conveyed.