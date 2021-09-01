In a presentation Monday to members of the panel that sets federal vaccine guidelines, CDC scientist Sara Oliver proposed an alternative booster rollout starting with high-risk groups once regulators complete reviews, including older adults and health workers. Under this plan, recommendations for other populations would wait on careful analysis and additional expert votes. It’s what the White House should have gone with from the start. As for the FDA, the agency only has a small amount of booster data at this point. It’s unclear that it can or should make a broad decision within three weeks, especially if respected senior scientists have doubts. The CDC’s vaccine panel won’t vote to recommend any booster until after an FDA authorization and will likely have an additional meeting first to examine data in mid-September.