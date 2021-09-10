The president announced that some 4 million federal workers will soon have to be vaccinated or face disciplinary action. It remains to be seen whether the sanctions will include termination — but they should, where workers refuse vaccination without a good medical or religious reason. (Some private firms have made vaccination a condition of employment, and there’s no reason why the federal government should treat its employees differently.) In a move extending to some 80 million people, Biden added that U.S. companies with at least 100 workers will be told to insist on shots or weekly Covid-19 testing. If they don’t comply, they’ll face fines. The new measures include work to provide booster shots to strengthen immunity; plans to keep schools open and safe; efforts to increase testing and use of masks; new economic supports, especially for small businesses; and further efforts to help hospitals and improve treatments.