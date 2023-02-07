Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I hope Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is boring. It ought to be. The president should offer a laundry list of policy suggestions, most of which he knows full well will never be adopted by a divided Congress. Add some items that wouldn’t survive review by a partisan Supreme Court, and some platitudes about democracy, and the speech will have achieved what it is designed to do: reinforce democratic norms while reassuring loyal supporters.

The State of the Union speech rarely transforms policy. But it still can accomplish a lot.

First, the speech is a major forced deadline within the White House and the executive branch. To lock in language for the address, policy arguments within the White House and among different executive branch agencies must be settled; once words escape a presidential mouth, they are official administration policy, and changing them comes with a cost.

So for the last several weeks, officials inside and outside of the administration have been pushing to have their wording accepted, their pet bill or policy area mentioned, their version of events endorsed.

That’s why the speeches typically become laundry lists. It’s usually easier to please organized groups, members of Congress and even other nations by including something they want than to refuse to do so. For example, Biden will certainly mention Ukraine, but that probably means also acknowledging other US friends and allies so that they don’t feel neglected.

The State of the Union also is an important democratic ritual. Political scientist Matt Glassman captured the event’s symbolism:

In a system of separate institutions sharing power, in which the ambitions of men are pitted against each other in hopes of producing a common good, the SOTU reminds us that fundamentally we are not a nation of competing political parties, or of divergent ideologies, or of irreconcilable interests. At our core we are a unified republic … The ties that bind us are not on display often in politics but, when they are, they time and again prove that our republic is not a government of men, but one of ideas and institutions and, most importantly, laws.

That’s from 2012, and it’s even more relevant after Jan. 6, 2021. Read the whole thing — it’s guaranteed to be more interesting than a transcript of whatever Biden is going to say. The display of unity amid disagreement is especially meaningful during times such as these of divided government. On Tuesday night, a Republican speaker of the House will welcome a Democratic president to the House chamber who will in turn acknowledge he is there by invitation, ushered in by members of Congress to (as Article II of the Constitution states) “recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” Not compel, but “recommend” — a power to suggest things for Congress to do shared equally with 330 million citizens

Finally, the State of the Union is by tradition an important part of representation. That’s where the need to be dull comes in. Representation involves making promises during a campaign, governing with those promises in mind and then explaining one’s actions to constituents in the context of the original promises.

Biden’s presidency has been about governing with two overarching and sometimes difficult-to-reconcile promises. To the nation as a whole, he pledged to lead a return to normal and a restoration of democracy after the upheaval and the would-be authoritarianism of Donald Trump. He would be a president of all the people, not just of his strongest supporters, and respect the rule of law. For Democrats, however, he pledged to be a strong partisan president, seeking to enact as many mainstream liberal (and even very liberal) policies as he could.

For Biden, then, the symbolism of the speech is important — and so are the policies. The best way to reconcile the dueling promises is to embrace the boring laundry-list approach precisely because it is traditional for Democratic and Republican presidents to do so. It’s the rare occasion when enumerating liberal policies (for a Democratic president) can be norm-affirming, even if the policies themselves are highly partisan and controversial.

It’s traditional for speechwriters to add rhetorical flourishes. That, too, can work for Biden. It’s the perfect occasion for him to reprise his points about democracy that he made in two speeches leading into the midterms. Many of his predecessors had to use post-midterms State of the Union speeches to acknowledge electoral losses and the legitimacy of new congressional majorities opposed to the president’s party. Biden needs to do some of that, given the slim new House Republican majority, but he can also claim credit for an unusually good performance by the in-party. And he can attribute that to his democracy agenda.(1)

Don’t think of the president’s State of the Union address as an opportunity to sway public opinion. Presidential speeches usually can’t do that. Sure, we can expect Biden to use the speech to talk up the economy. It’s certainly appropriate for him to brag about his accomplishments. But over time, results, and not presidential spin, are what matters.

The rest of the speech, and what goes into it, remains quite important, even if it won’t change anyone’s mind about anything.

(1) Of course, what actually affected midterm outcomes is a much more complicated question. But politicians typically (and quite properly) fight over election interpretations regardless of what more objective analysts may find. And while Biden for example will certainly mention abortion rights in his speech, it makes more sense for him to attribute Democratic success in the midterms to support for democracy.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

