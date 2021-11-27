In its new and very pessimistic “Global State of Democracy Report 2021,” the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, based in Sweden, worries that the U.S., “the bastion of global democracy, fell victim to authoritarian tendencies itself.” It’s become a hyper-polarized society in which the loser of a fair election refuses to concede and spreads lies about a “steal.” Americans used to lecture other countries about such evils as voter suppression and political violence. Nowadays, they’re the ones having to answer questions.