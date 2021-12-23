That they would undermine the independence of the justices, the bedrock of the American judicial system. The purpose of life appointment is to remove external and political pressures on the justices to ensure that they can focus on making the correct, though not necessarily the most popular, decision. Some scholars say constant changes could also lead new justices to overturn the court’s precedents on hot-button issues like abortion. Term limits “would lead to instability and unpredictability in the law,” said Sherry, who co-authored a paper exploring how having term limits for justices would have impacted the court’s Roe decision over the years. Biden himself hasn’t been keen on the idea of term limits in the past. “It’s a lifetime appointment. I’m not going to attempt to change that at all,” Biden said of term limits in 2020.