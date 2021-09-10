Workers have never had more power in the labor market: if someone quits rather than get a vaccine or needs to be fired, it will be very expensive and difficult to replace them. This puts a outsized burden on companies, especially ones on the smaller side, who have fewer than 500 employees. There are already lawsuits cropping up against employers, such as the one brought by George Mason professor, Todd Zywicki, who already has immunity after having had the virus. More inevitable lawsuits will pose more costs to employers and the economy.